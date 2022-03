Virgin Galactic Has a Price Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported its year-end 2021 financial results last week, the news was ... well, better than expected at least. (Although to be frank, expectations weren't very high.)After it spent more than four months not launching a single spaceflight, analysts had forecast Virgin would end the year with losses of $1.54 per share on total revenue of about $3.3 million. As it turned out, losses were only $1.43 per share, though, while the sales estimate was right on target. And granted, even losses of "only" $1.43 seem pretty bad for a stock valued at under $10 a share. Regardless, investors bid up Virgin Galactic stock sharply -- 17% through the end of last week.Continue reading