16.02.2022 04:00:19
Virgin Galactic Opens Spaceflight Tickets to the Public Again
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Today, you can officially buy a ticket to outer space. All you need is to do is make a $150,000 deposit and then figure out how to come up with the remaining $300,000 to cover your 90-minute flight. Or be very rich, in which case relax and enjoy zero gravity.Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is letting members of the public buy seats on commercial spaceflights this morning, promising "several minutes of out-of-seat weightlessness" that will hopefully add some much-needed heft to the company's lightweight share prices.Continue reading
