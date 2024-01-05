|
05.01.2024 13:53:00
Virgin Galactic Stock Seems Like a Bargain, but I Wouldn't Touch It for the Next 2 Years
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stands to be a pioneer in the burgeoning cosmos of space tourism, enticing investors with visions of the final frontier. Yet as an observer with a cautious eye on market dynamics and a penchant for prudent investments, I view Virgin Galactic's stock with a blend of intrigue and mounting skepticism. Despite its alluringly low price, the company's trajectory remains riddled with financial and operational asteroids. This includes the recent decision to dial back some operations to focus on its Delta Class spaceships, predicted to deploy beginning in 2026. This shift underpins a constellation of concerns that suggest steering clear of Virgin Galactic's stock might be wise for the next two years.As Virgin Galactic restructures its workforce to channel resources into the development of its Delta Class spaceships, the company stands at a critical juncture. It's taking a daring bet on the future, as it tries to transform stellar dreams into tangible profits. With around $1.1 billion in cash and marketable securities available to it last year, there's a semblance of financial breathing room.Navigating through a universe where high interest rates and geopolitical tensions loom large, Virgin Galactic faces an uncertain journey if and when it needs additional funding. The stock's roller-coaster ride -- peaking at $6.61 and plunging to around $2.45 within a 52-week span -- mirrors investor apprehension about the company's ability to prosper amid the challenges of a freshly minted industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
