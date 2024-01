Virgin Media is most complained about UK broadband provider

Ofcom figures show Virgin attracted about 32 complaints per 100,000 customers compared with 18 for Now BroadbandVirgin Media is the UK’s most complained about broadband provider according to the latest figures, compounding woes for the firm, which is already under investigation by the communications regulator.Figures released by Ofcom on Thursday showed that the number of complaints made about Virgin’s internet services between July and September were nearly double that of the next-most complained about provider, with Virgin attracting about 32 complaints per 100,000 customers compared with 18 for Now Broadband. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel