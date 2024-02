Virgin Media O2 clients hit with 8.8% price rises or crippling exit fees

Increase is biggest hike in percentage terms of any major broadband or mobile firm this yearVirgin Media O2 customers are facing a “lose-lose choice” between the highest mid-contract broadband and mobile price rises, or crippling exit fees running into hundreds of pounds, the consumer group Which? has warned.Virgin Media and O2, which merged in 2021, are scheduled to go ahead with price rises of up to 8.8% this April – the latest retail prices index figure of 4.9%, plus an extra 3.9%. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel