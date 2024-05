Virgin Money shareholders vote for Nationwide takeover by big majority

The deal won approval of 89% of voting shareholders, lining up Richard Branson for a £724m windfall from saleVirgin Money shareholders have voted in favour of a £2.9bn takeover by rival lender Nationwide Building Society, helping clear the path for the biggest UK banking deal since the financial crisis.Just over 89% of voting shareholders said yes to the deal at a general meeting on Wednesday, while nearly 11% rejected the move. The resolution required at least 75% backing to pass. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel