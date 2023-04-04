Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 08:13:58

Virgin Orbit Files For Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - Space launch provider Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), along with its U.S. subsidiaries, announced Tuesday that it commenced a voluntary proceeding under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware in order to effectuate a sale of the business.

Virgin Orbit said it intends to use the Chapter 11 process to maximize value for its business and assets, with the support of Virgin Investments Limited in the form of debtor-in-possession or DIP financing.

The company has received a commitment from Virgin Investments Limited for $31.6 million in new money DIP financing to help fund the process and protect its operations.

The company previously had said that it was reducing its workforce due to an inability to raise sufficient out-of-court capital to continue operating its business at the current run-rate.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,24 21,00% Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen