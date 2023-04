Virgin Orbit's Legal Showdown: Bankruptcy Triggers Threat of Action Against Prospective Investor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) issued a legal notice to a little-known investor, Matthew Brown, who appeared to offer a $200 million rescue for the bankrupt satellite firm.The potential deal with Brown unraveled in less than a week, with Virgin Orbit walking away and threatening to take legal action against him if he revealed confidential details about the potential investment, according to the cease-and-desist letter reviewed by Reuters.The notice was ...Full story available on Benzinga.com