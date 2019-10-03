Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and EVgo Announce Opening of First DC Fast Chargers in Statewide Charging Network

LOS ANGELES and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and EVgo, the nation's largest and most reliable public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the opening of the EVgo fast charging station at Ashburn Restaurant Park. This is EVgo's first public fast charging station to begin operation under the Statewide Appendix D Volkswagen settlement program. The EVgo fast charging station at Ashburn Restaurant Park includes two (2) EVgo 50 kW DC fast chargers capable of delivering up to 90 miles in about 30 minutes.

EVgo was awarded the contract by DEQ to develop a statewide public fast-charging network in August 2018. The network prioritizes DC fast chargers along heavily traveled roads and in areas that have high current and projected growing demand for EV charging. The network is designed to complement existing charging stations and other planned charging infrastructure deployments. When EVgo's statewide network is complete, approximately 95% of Virginians will be within 30 miles of an EV charger.

"Today's opening of the EVgo fast charging station in Ashburn is an important milestone in the deployment of safe and more sustainable infrastructure in Virginia," said Matt Strickler, Secretary of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. "We are committed to providing the Commonwealth with the charging infrastructure that will serve EV drivers today and help encourage even more drivers to go electric in the future."

"EVgo is thrilled to partner with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to deliver reliable and convenient fast charging access for EV drivers across the Commonwealth," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo is building the infrastructure today that will make an all-electric future a reality for everyone."

"We are proud to be working with EVgo and the Department of Environmental Quality to host the first DC fast charging station of the Commonwealth's new statewide network," said Frederick Roseman and Philip Friedman of Carderock Investments, LLC. "It's exciting to be able to offer customers the convenience of fast charging their electric vehicles while they enjoy one of our many restaurant options."

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo's owned and operated nationwide network of fast chargers are compatible with all fast charge capable EV models currently on the market. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for fleet, rideshare and OEM customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with automakers, retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr and Instagram.

