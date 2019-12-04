Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and EVgo Celebrate Opening of First High-Powered EV Fast Chargers in Statewide Public Charging Network

LOS ANGELES and RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and EVgo, the nation's largest and most reliable public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today hosted a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the EVgo fast charging station at Pike 7 Plaza in Vienna, VA. This is EVgo's first high-powered public fast charging station to open under Drive Electric Virginia, the Commonwealth's Appendix D Volkswagen settlement program, and features four (4) EVgo 150 kW-capable DC fast chargers.

"We're pleased to join with EVgo to continue the deployment of sustainable public EV charging infrastructure across the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Matthew J. Strickler, Secretary of Natural Resources in Virginia. "The new high-powered fast charging station at Pike 7 Plaza is designed to meet the current and future charging needs of Northern Virginia's EV drivers."

"Together, EVgo and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality are leading the charge to accelerate EV adoption across Virginia," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "The new EVgo fast charging station at Pike 7 Plaza will provide fast, reliable and convenient charging service to EV drivers across the community of Vienna."

"We're excited that EVgo and the Department of Environmental Quality chose Federal Realty Investment Trust's Pike 7 Plaza to host the first high-powered public fast charging station in the Commonwealth's charging network," said Emily Paciolla, Sustainability Manager with Federal Realty. "This is a continuation of our efforts to marry our retail-based properties with renewable energy initiatives and we look forward to welcoming EV drivers to fast charge their vehicles while they shop and dine at Pike 7 Plaza."

EVgo was awarded the contract by DEQ to develop a statewide public fast-charging network in August 2018. The Drive Electric Virginia network prioritizes DC fast chargers along heavily traveled roads and in areas that have high current and projected growing demand for EV charging. In addition to the Pike 7 Plaza, EVgo has also opened three fast charging stations under the DEQ program in Annandale, Ashburn, and Fairfax County, with more stations opening soon. The network is designed to complement existing charging stations and other planned charging infrastructure deployments. When the Drive Electric Virginia network is complete, approximately 95% of Virginians will be within 30 miles of an EV charger. EVgo announces all new fast charging stations through social media.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 750 EVgo fast charging locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 180,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry – more than 98% uptime – and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo's owned and operated nationwide network of fast chargers are compatible with all fast charge capable EV models currently on the market. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for fleet, rideshare and OEM customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with automakers, retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Flickr and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Michael Blenner, Berlin Rosen for EVgo

michael.blenner@berlinrosen.com

(347) 439.2158

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-department-of-environmental-quality-and-evgo-celebrate-opening-of-first-high-powered-ev-fast-chargers-in-statewide-public-charging-network-300969374.html

SOURCE EVgo