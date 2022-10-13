Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Recognizes October as Spine Health Awareness Month

National Spine Health Foundation Applauds Proclamation, Effort to Raise Awareness



RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF), Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has formally recognized the month of October as Spine Health Awareness Month to bring attention to a medical issue that impacts tens of millions of Americans each year.

U.S. Congress has also recognized National Spine Health Awareness month , shedding light on the spinal conditions and resultant back and neck pain affecting millions of Americans. NSHF is the nation's leading spine health patient education and advocacy organization, with a mission to improve patients' health outcomes and reclaim their lives from back and neck pain.

"On behalf of all Virginians who suffer from neck and back pain each year, we commend Governor Youngkin's recognition of October as Spine Health Awareness Month," said Dr. Rita Roy, Chief Executive Officer, National Spine Health Foundation. "The National Spine Health Foundation works year-round to ensure patients have access to the tools they need to make informed, confident decisions regarding their health, treatments, and recovery."

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, lower back pain is the world's leading cause of disability. In the United States, it is cited as the primary reason for missed workdays, leading to billions of dollars in lost productivity annually.

Spinal conditions afflict people of all ages, and more than one-third of Americans nationwide suffer from neck or back pain each year. NSHF is the only patient-centered, non-profit organization dedicated to helping Americans ease their pain and overcome debilitating spine conditions through patient education and award-winning research.

In honor of Spine Health Awareness Month, NSHF will host the 14th Annual We've Got Your Back 5K and Wellness Fair on Sunday, October 16. Held at the International Tower at Reston Heights in Reston, Virginia, the race and fair will bring together elite runners, recovering and recovered patients, health industry experts, and other supportive community members to raise awareness and celebrate the importance of spine health.

