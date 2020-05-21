Virginia Wesleyan University Launches Culinary Certificate Program, Powered by Rouxbe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leader in online culinary training, today announced a new partnership with Virginia Wesleyan University (VWU) to provide two online, open enrollment culinary training programs designed to provide students with the technique and foundation to embark on a career in culinary arts. The partnership is part of the continuing education offerings through VWU Global Campus and joins the University's other non-credit course options.

The Rouxbe platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing scalable and lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Programs and courses are available online from any device, anywhere. The two programs available to VWU students - the Professional Cook Training Package and the Professional Plant-based Training Package - were designed by professional chefs and culinarians and use text, high definition video, assessments, and active chef instructors to optimize students' learning experience and outcomes.

"We are excited to provide VWU students access to the Rouxbe platform, and all of the benefits the program provides," said Dr. Scott D. Miller, President of Virginia Wesleyan University. "Our students who complete the program will be well-versed in culinary foundations, along with more recent trends in the professional kitchen, including plant-based dining, limiting waste and ensuring the seafood being served is sourced sustainably."

The Professional Cook Training Package includes:



Professional Cook Certification - a 200-hour course focused on foundational and fundamental skills development and reinforcement; universal and widely adopted methods and techniques of cooking as well as recipes and activities that reinforce the same principles taught in professional culinary schools around the world.

Seafood Literacy - foundational techniques and knowledge needed to include more sustainable seafood on the menu.

Waste Not - developed in partnership with the James Beard Foundation, the course is focused on supporting an industry-wide change in the way our nation's restaurants value and respect our food resources.

Plant-Based Foundations - the course focused on the application of core techniques in the plant-based kitchen

The Professional Plant-based Training Package includes the Professional Plant-Based Foundations and Waste Not, along with Essential Vegan Dessert, a course focused on techniques and recipes to help students create professional quality vegan desserts.

"VWU is giving their students a real opportunity to get the tools to build a career through the Rouxbe platform, to ensure they are well-prepared when they leave the program to secure a role in a professional kitchen," said Gary Apito, Chief Operating Officer of Rouxbe. "The unique packaged courses offer an extensive culinary program."

Rouxbe is recognized by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation as a Quality Program and by the World Association of Chefs Societies as a Approved Quality Culinary Training. Students will earn 160 CEHs from the ACF (American Culinary Federation) upon successful completion.

About Virginia Wesleyan University

Virginia Wesleyan University (vwu.edu) is Coastal Virginia's premier university of the liberal arts and sciences. Situated on a 300-acre park-like campus in Virginia Beach, the University annually enrolls approximately 1,600 students in undergraduate, graduate, and online programs. Undergraduate degrees include a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Bachelor of Social Work with 39 majors, 30 minors, and 12 pre-professional tracks. Graduate degrees include a Master of Business Administration and Master of Arts in Education. Students thrive in average class sizes of 14 and through the University's experiential learning, high-impact leadership, and career-development programs. More than 90 percent of Wesleyan's new graduates are employed or enrolled in graduate school within one year. The state-of-the-art Greer Environmental Sciences Center, the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center, Chesapeake Bay Academy, Tidewater Collegiate Academy, and other outstanding facilities and programs serve a vibrant campus community and regional partners in education. An inclusive community dedicated to scholarship and service grounded in the liberal arts and sciences, Virginia Wesleyan University inspires students to build meaningful lives through engagement in Coastal Virginia's dynamic metropolitan region, the nation, and the world.

About Rouxbe

Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident – even healthier – cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education; providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Over 110 hours of foundational training are available in English, Spanish, French, Mandarin and Arabic to hundreds of thousands of cooks in 180 countries. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.

