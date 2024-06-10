|
10.06.2024 08:45:00
Virginie Leroy joins VINCI’s Executive Committee
Nanterre, 10 June 2024
Virginie Leroy joins VINCI’s Executive Committee
Virginie Leroy has been appointed to VINCI’s Executive Committee, as of 1 June 2024.
Having graduated from the École polytechnique and the École des Ponts ParisTech (formerly the École nationale des ponts et chaussées), Virginie Leroy joined VINCI Immobilier in 2010 as Head of Business Property Projects. In 2015, she became Head of the Urban Development and Major Projects department in VINCI Immobilier, before being promoted to Deputy Managing Director, Business Property and Development. In March 2022, she was appointed Managing Director, Residential Real Estate and Regions. On 1 August 2023, Virginie Leroy became President of VINCI Immobilier.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy, employing over 280,000 people in over 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
