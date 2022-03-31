31.03.2022 02:58:00

Virgo PR Announces Expansion of Crypto and NFT PR Division

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today the expansion of the agency's Crypto and NFT PR division. The agency plans to have a presence at Bitcoin Miami 2022 with staff and multiple clients.

The agency has a mix of leading blockchain and NFT clients like Opensea, Upland, Alethea, and nWay.  The blockchain and NFT space work includes running campaigns for OpenSea's raise of $100 million at a $1.5 billion value from A16z to scale its open nonfungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace, along with Avatar creator Genies announcements like a new global partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will develop avatars and digital wearables for UMG's iconic artist roster. Stories for this work were secured in outlets such as Fast CompanyTechCrunch and FortuneBillboard, ForbesVariety, and Business Insider.

"Crypto, NFT and cyber currency remains a radically growing space and it's one of the reasons we are focused on that arena. At Virgo PR, we move fast, generate results for clients and understand the fast growing crypto, NFT and cyber currency world.  The best is yet to come," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/.

CONTACT:
Mike Paffman
mike@virgo-pr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgo-pr-announces-expansion-of-crypto-and-nft-pr-division-301514370.html

SOURCE VirgoPR

