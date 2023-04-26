VIRGO PR LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL FASHION DIVISION AS TECHNOLOGY CONTINUES TO PLAY A KEY ROLE IN THE FUTURE OF FASHION

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a leading US-based PR firm, announced today the formation of a Digital Fashion division within its agency grouping. This practice area will specialize in the B2B and B2C emerging technology that continues to shape the future of fashion, such as the NFT ecosystem, metaverse and web3 developments, digital avatars, and artificial intelligence. With a market size valued at $343M (in 2022) and a projected growth rate of approximately 190 percent, digital fashion is a fast-growing global industry that is ever-expanding.

Virgo PR's team has a niche understanding of creating strategies and attention-grabbing campaigns for digital fashion companies, such as Genies , that stand out among the press. The agency has led renowned campaigns for Genies including the company's $150M Series-C funding round that gave the digital avatar company a $1B valuation.

Additionally, Virgo PR worked with creative pioneer company, Xlabel, on their partnership with X2Y2 Marketplace to develop a PR campaign for the Tarzan: Lord of the Apes™ NFT launch. Xlabel works with brands to design, build, operate, market, and monetize their business across the metaverse. Through meaningful and technical conceptualization, blockchain technology, digital ownership, and transitioning from web2 to web3, Xlabel plays an integral role in refining the next phase of the internet.

"We've found a really unique niche within the technology and fashion sector that's focused on the future of digital fashion products. The team has worked with key players in the space, and others focused on a web3 experience, such as Upland, Xlabel, and Journey," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

ABOUT VIRGO PR

Having a presence in New York, Miami, and San Francisco, the Virgo PR veteran team has a thorough understanding of high-priority markets, promotes premier brand storylines, strategically plans roadmaps to tackle goals and challenges, and adapts to the ever-evolving media ecosystem to amplify clients' voices.

The agency's team has extensive experience in-house, alongside big and small agency leadership roles, with expertise in analyzing where a company has been, where it currently stands, and what it needs to grow and achieve specific goals within earned media. Virgo PR's services also include Influencer Marketing, Social Media and Digital Marketing, Report Creation, Event Management, and Award & Speaker Opportunities.

