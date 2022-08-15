Viridian Posts Positive Initial Data From Ongoing VRDN-001 Trial In Thyroid Eye Disease Patients

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN), a biotechnology company focused on serious diseases, announced Monday positive initial clinical data from ongoing phase 1/2 trial evaluating VRDN-001 in patients with active thyroid eye disease or TED.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Viridian shares were gaining around 38.8 percent to trade at $20.45.

TED is a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's own immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes. This causes inflammation, swelling, and damage, and develops into signs and symptoms of double vision, bulging eyes, and ocular pain.

VRDN-001 is an anti-IGF-1R antibody. The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 trial is evaluating two infusions of VRDN-001 administered intravenously, three weeks apart, with efficacy measured 6 weeks after the first dose. The inclusion and exclusion criteria and the baseline patient characteristics for this trial are similar to prior TED clinical trials.

The first cohort evaluated a dose of 10mg/kg. In the trial, VRDN-001 was well-tolerated by all patients, and there were no reported serious adverse events.

The second cohort is evaluating a dose of 20mg/kg and enrollment is nearly complete. The company plans to report results at an upcoming medical meeting in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A third cohort will evaluate a dose of 3mg/kg, with data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earlier this year, Viridian initiated a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of VRDN-002, a novel monoclonal antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology. It is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous (SC) injection for the treatment of TED patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com