Viridian Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2QMUH / ISIN: US92790C1045
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04.11.2026 17:06:05
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Rises 5% Despite Wider Q3 Loss
(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) is up 5.49 percent, gaining $1.38 to $26.53 on Wednesday. The company's third-quarter results showed its net loss widening to $101.2 million, compared with $34.6 million a year earlier.
Net loss per share increased to $0.81 from $0.34. However, total revenue declined to $25.75 million from $70.57 million, primarily reflecting lower license revenue, while the company recorded $24.67 million in product revenue.
The stock is currently trading at $26.53, compared with the previous close of $25.15 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $28.26 and recorded a day's range of $25.07 to $29.74. Trading volume stands at approximately 3.14 million shares, above the average volume of 1.87 million shares.
Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week trading range of $13.18 to $34.29. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported a net loss of $333.2 million, or $2.75 per share, compared with a net loss of $222.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the corresponding period last year.
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Nachrichten zu Viridian Therapeutics
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03.11.26
|Ausblick: Viridian Therapeutics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Viridian Therapeutics stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Viridian Therapeutics
|25,20
|-0,79%