Viridian Therapeutics Aktie

Viridian Therapeutics ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QMUH / ISIN: US92790C1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.11.2026 17:06:05

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Rises 5% Despite Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) is up 5.49 percent, gaining $1.38 to $26.53 on Wednesday. The company's third-quarter results showed its net loss widening to $101.2 million, compared with $34.6 million a year earlier.

Net loss per share increased to $0.81 from $0.34. However, total revenue declined to $25.75 million from $70.57 million, primarily reflecting lower license revenue, while the company recorded $24.67 million in product revenue.

The stock is currently trading at $26.53, compared with the previous close of $25.15 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $28.26 and recorded a day's range of $25.07 to $29.74. Trading volume stands at approximately 3.14 million shares, above the average volume of 1.87 million shares.

Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week trading range of $13.18 to $34.29. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported a net loss of $333.2 million, or $2.75 per share, compared with a net loss of $222.2 million, or $2.22 per share, in the corresponding period last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Viridian Therapeutics

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Viridian Therapeutics

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Viridian Therapeutics 25,20 -0,79% Viridian Therapeutics

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften im Freitagshandel nachgeben. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen