Viridien: 2024 Interim Financial Report available

Viridien

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,161,465

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

2024 Interim Financial Report available

Paris, France – July 31, 2024

Viridien announced that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2024 was filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website:

https://www.viridiengroup.com/investors/regulated-information under the Investors section (both in "Regulated information” and "Financial information”).

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contact: Legal Department, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

Attachment