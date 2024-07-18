Viridien Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Tuesday 30th July 2024, after Market Close

Paris, France – July 18, 2024

Viridien, formerly CGG, will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.

The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.viridiengroup.com at 5:45 pm (CET)

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.00 pm (CET)

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.viridiengroup.com.

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

