|
18.07.2024 07:30:00
Viridien Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Tuesday 30th July 2024, after Market Close
Paris, France – July 18, 2024
Viridien, formerly CGG, will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 30th, after market close.
- The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.viridiengroup.com at 5:45 pm (CET)
- An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.00 pm (CET)
Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.
A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.viridiengroup.com.
About Viridien (formerly CGG):
Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
|
Investor Relations
Jean Baptiste Roussille
Tel: + 33 6 14 51 09 88
E-Mail: jean-baptiste.roussille@viridiengroup.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CGGmehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|Ausblick: CGG präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CGG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CGGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CGG
|0,53
|2,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer - Dow knackt erneut Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag an, wohingegen die deutsche Börsen Verluste verbuchte. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.