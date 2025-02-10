10.02.2025 14:54:36

Viridien: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Viridien

A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,161,465
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority
(AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date of the informationTotal number of issued sharesNumber of actual voting rights*Number of theoretical voting rights**
January 31, 20257,161,4657,186,7347,186,983

*         All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.

**         Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Viridien 54,39

