Viridien releases latest phase of Gulf of Mexico Carbon Storage Study to support upcoming lease rounds

Paris, France – August 28, 2024

Viridien has released phase 2 of its GeoVerse™ Carbon Storage Screening Study of the Gulf of Mexico after the successful delivery of phase 1 last year. The final product complements Viridien’s multi-client seismic data to provide comprehensive subsurface data coverage over the US Gulf of Mexico shallow waters and coastal areas. Its timely delivery will accelerate the screening process to identify the high-potential areas on offer in the upcoming Texas General Land Office and School Land Board Request for Proposals for several carbon sequestration leases.

Both phases of the screening study are available for licensing now. The full product provides a unique integrated package of interactive ArcGIS-compatible screening maps, digitized well data and merged legacy seismic data across the attractive shallow water shelf of the Gulf of Mexico basin where several large-scale aquifer stores are available throughout the stratigraphic section.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, Viridien, said: "This new Gulf of Mexico study is located over a key area of interest for the CCUS industry with a number of licenses already offered for carbon storage and more licensing rounds to come. With our growing footprint of screening studies in the world’s most promising regions, we are helping to address the global industry challenge of accelerating CCUS with our subsurface data, data science and geoscience expertise. Viridien is committed to helping operators to identify the areas with the most potential by providing a robust and globally consistent approach to carbon storage screening.”

Request a brochure about Viridien’s Gulf of Mexico Carbon Storage Study here.

