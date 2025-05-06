Viridien secures sale of Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution to ONGC

Paris, France – May 6, 2025

Viridien has announced a sale of its state-of-the art Sercel Marlin™ Offshore Logistics management solution to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to enhance operational efficiency and safety across its Western offshore E&P operations in India. The sale includes a five-year contract to provide ONGC with dedicated on-premises Sercel software and support services.

The Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution will digitize and streamline ONGC’s complex offshore E&P logistics, increasing situational awareness through real-time vessel tracking and boosting efficiency in operational planning while also managing helicopter transit. Seamless integration with ONGC’s market-leading ERP systems will also ensure efficient data exchange and decision-making. Additionally, Marlin’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms will future-proof ONGC’s operations by further enhancing operational efficiency and planning. All of this will support ONGC’s vision to deliver business excellence and achieve their carbon neutrality objectives.

Jérôme Denigot, EVP, Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien, said: "We are proud to support ONGC’s digitalization strategy with our Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution. Tailored for both cloud-based and on-premises deployment, it offers unparalleled flexibility to accommodate a client’s diverse infrastructure needs. This award widens our footprint in India’s offshore energy sector and opens up future growth opportunities for our Sercel software solutions in the region. This latest collaboration strengthens our position as a leading provider of operations and logistics software for the energy industry and beyond.”

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

