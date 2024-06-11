Viridien wins 20 MUSD contract to supply a Sercel GPR300 OBN solution for North Sea project

Paris, France – June 11, 2024

Viridien, formerly CGG, announced today that, its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, has sold and delivered a GPR300 ocean bottom nodal solution for a total value of approximately 20 MUSD. The solution will be deployed by a major customer on an upcoming seismic survey project in the North Sea.

Sercel GPR nodes feature the unique QuietSeis® MEMS technology, which provides unprecedented broadband signal sensing capability, fidelity, and ultra-quiet performance, surpassing conventional OBN equipment to deliver best-in-class data for subsurface imaging. The GPR300 excels in shallow water depths down to 300 m and has a compact, lightweight design for easy manual handling and simplified deployment and retrieval.

Jerome Denigot, Executive Vice President, Sensing & Monitoring, said: "Viridien is totally committed to its Sercel solutions delivering the highest quality of seismic data for optimum imaging results. The GPR300, which has been adopted by leading OBN players worldwide, has demonstrated outstanding operational and technological performance in major surveys in the Middle East and Asia. This new sale expands our GPR nodal solution’s presence to the North Sea OBN seismic market where we are confident it will deliver excellent results.”

