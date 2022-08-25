Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 14:19:32

Virios Therapeutics To Announce FORTRESS Trial Data Next Month

(RTTNews) - Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI), a development-stage biotechnology company developing antiviral therapies for the treatment of debilitating chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, expects to announce topline results from its FORTRESS study next month.

FORTRESS is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate IMC-1, a combination of famciclovir and celecoxib, for the treatment of fibromyalgia (FM).

Evidence of IMC-1's statistically significant efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2a clinical trial, according to the company.

Fibromyalgia (FM) is a widespread chronic pain disorder, including symptoms of severe pain and fatigue that last for 3 months or longer. According to the company, FM affects between 2% to 8% of the total American adult population.

There are no specific lab tests for diagnosis of FM nor is there a cure for it.

VIRI has traded in a range of $3.30 to $9.11 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $6.35, down 1.24%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Virios Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Virios Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Virios Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 6,41 0,31% Virios Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen