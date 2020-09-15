VironAire to Assist Adopt a School Nurse Program in Providing Medical-Grade Air Purifiers to R.N.'s on K-12 Campuses Nationwide

PALM SPRINGS, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) announced today its participation in the Adopt a School Nurse program which intends to raise donations for the purchasing and distribution of medical-grade air purifiers to the nation's K-12 school nurses at no cost to them. There is an urgent and immediate need to provide potentially lifesaving devices to nurses to abate the spread of Covid-19 and other airborne diseases on campuses. This campaign ultimately benefits nurses, students, their loved ones at home, and the community at large.

Adopt a School Nurse (https://AdoptASchoolNurse.com) is the brainchild of Reid Pierce. Utilizing the crowdsourcing site Fundly, Mr. Pierce envisions garnering donations to purchase 1,000 medical grade HEPA air purifiers. The program will immediately distribute the units to school nurses that signed up at the program's website. Adopt a School Nurse asked VironAire to participate in sourcing purifiers as one of several equipment manufacturers.

Urgent and Critical Need

Mr. Pierce emphatically states, "Make no mistake, this is an urgent national state of emergency for school nurses. Some nurses treat over 100 people per day in their schools' offices. Those offices are small with little to no ventilation and PPE is scarce. The nurse and all who enter their area are at extreme risk of airborne infectious diseases, including coronavirus. An air purifier in every school nurse's office is vital."

Worthy Endeavor

Scott Crystal, VironAire's CRO, said, "Reid Pierce made an impassioned case to VironAire to lend its assistance to the Adopt a School Nurse project. It was clear that Mr. Pierce was fully committed to the program and the program itself is crucial to school nurses. VironAire is honored to participate in Adopt a School Nurse."

About VironAire

VironAire is a medical equipment manufacturer based in Palm Springs, CA. The company recently developed the first and only self-contained, portable HEPA (H13), UV and Charged-Ion air purifier that also incorporated photocatalysis, molecular sieve and other cutting-edge technologies. The company's Next-Gen purifiers are affordable, simple to install and easy to use. VironAire's systems are used in a vast array of applications, from homes, schools, and businesses, and is the number one preferred choice of purification equipment.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vironaire-to-assist-adopt-a-school-nurse-program-in-providing-medical-grade-air-purifiers-to-rns-on-k-12-campuses-nationwide-301130863.html

SOURCE VironAire