Virpax Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in product candidates for pain management, CNS disorders and anti-viral indications, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Tuesday, May 24th starting at 7:00 a.m. ET through Friday, May 27th. Anthony P. Mack, Chairman & CEO of Virpax, will be giving the presentation. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 25th through Friday, May 27th.

Event: Virpax Pharma Virtual Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24th through Friday, May 27th

Time: On Demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: Register Here

A replay of the presentation will also be available for 90 days on the Virpax website.

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Virpax management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com or call (212) 661-2231.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for three drugs that employ three different patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac metered-dose spray film formulation being developed to manage acute musculoskeletal pain and osteoarthritis. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular-envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop two other products, its PES200 product candidate to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its AnQlar product candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

