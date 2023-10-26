Virtana recognized in eight Gartner® reports for innovation in Infrastructure Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven observability for hybrid-cloud infrastructure, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner1 across eight recent reports related to infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, and digital transformation.

Virtana was named in Gartner's Cool Vendor2 in Monitoring and Observability, six Gartner Hype Cycle3 reports, including Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, Hype Cycle for I&O Digital Workplace Transformation, Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Platforms, Hype Cycle for ITSM, and Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability, and the Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. Learn more about each specific mention here (link to blog post).

"We believe being included in eight Gartner reports this year reinforces the value Virtana delivers for enterprises needing AI-driven actionable insights and robust observability across increasingly complex multi-vendor hybrid cloud environments," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "We believe this recognition reflects our innovative approach of leveraging open-source for telemetry data and AI and ML-driven analytics to predict customer issues, perform root cause analysis, and take automated actions to provide the best performance while optimizing capacity and cost across hybrid IT environments."

In the above-mentioned Gartner Cool Vendor in Monitoring and Observability report, Gartner notes an increase in "reliance on open standards for telemetry collection, support for agentless implementation, and use of adaptive ML algorithms to identify changes in Kubernetes and serverless workload behavior. These profiling and analysis mechanisms, coupled with recommended resolution actions, allow IT operations and SRE teams to manage complex environments efficiently."

Virtana leverages leading open-source monitoring tools for metrics, logs, traces, flows, and configuration data, freeing customers from costly proprietary lock-ins. Virtana applies artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly analyze massive amounts of telemetry across the full infrastructure stack - from application code to containers to virtual machines to storage arrays, reducing the complexity of monitoring global estates.

The Virtana platform incorporates unique capabilities like dependency mapping and various AI methodologies to automatically detect anomalies, identify root cause, and drive intelligent remediation in real-time, reducing MTTR by over 95%. Customers also benefit from having an end-to-end view into their hybrid-infrastructure performance, ensuring critical applications meet SLAs while optimizing efficiency and cost.

"AI and ML have always been a core element of the Virtana Platform," says Jon Cyr, VP of Product Management at Virtana. "With the recent advancements in Generative AI (GenAI), Virtana is well positioned to and is already taking advantage of GenAI to help our customers get the right information to the right person faster. Ultimately, our goal is to get IT leaders out of the business of responding to tickets and alerts so they can focus on growing their business and driving value for their customers."

With its observability platform powered by both AI and human expertise, Virtana leverages open-source standards such as OpenTelemetry (OTEL) and open-source tools such as Prometheus and Loki to enable enterprises to deliver exceptional digital experiences, accelerate innovation, and maximize the return on infrastructure and cloud investments. The company's innovative approach has disrupted the market and made it a leader in multiple Gartner reports tracking the infrastructure monitoring and AIOps spaces.

About Virtana

Virtana provides the industry-leading, applied hybrid observability platform that accelerates infrastructure innovation through deep-system data and centralized visibility. Its unified multi-cloud management solution, Virtana Platform, simplifies the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right-size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost. Most organizations realize a 35% reduction in hybrid infrastructure costs or more within the first 60 days of use. Get a demo or see the platform in action at virtana.com.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, and Best Company Culture by Comparably.

