Virtual Medical International, Inc. Expands Its Hemp Cultivation and CBD Processing

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTC: QEBR), a Wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, announced today its agreement to acquire Cherry Valley Growers, Inc, an industrial hemp cultivator and processor with a 400-acre parcel located in Otsego County, New York. This acquisition continues QEBR's growth and expansion in the cannabis industry following the recent announcement of its distribution agreement with Cannonau Corp. Cherry Valley Growers possesses both a Hemp Grow license and a Hemp Processing License with the State of New York, and they have applied to renew their CBD Extraction and Manufacturing License with the New York State Department of Health.

Virtual Medical International, Inc. also has contracted to purchase an 11,560 square foot warehouse on 1.3 acres from Adler Properties, LLC. which is located in East Syracuse, New York. Larson Elmore, CEO of Virtual Medical International, stated that "since Adler Properties has a grow license for this facility, our goal is to expand the building and restructure it as both a grow and extraction facility. This site will support numerous hemp business operations."

Under to the terms of the agreement, Virtual Medical International will purchase Cherry Valley Growers, Inc and Adler Properties, LLC. for 2 million dollars in cash from debt proceeds in exchange for the property consisting of 400-acre, the warehouse and all hemp licenses.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, (OTC: QEBR), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has trademarked the brand name "Amsterdam Café: Welcome to Your Whole Health"™. The diversified, multi-channel business model is positioned to derive revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate alignments.

Virtual Medical International's business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle. To that end, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Café as a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive, vertically integrated organization within the CBD whole health sector, with plans to acquire and open CDB Stores across the U.S.A. and Europe.

For further information:

Contact:

Larson Elmore

Phone: (216) 345-4567

Email: lelmore@virtualmedicalinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-medical-international-inc-expands-its-hemp-cultivation-and-cbd-processing-301291816.html

SOURCE QEBR