19.12.2022 21:30:15
Virtual-Reality Pioneer John Carmack Leaves Job at Meta: What This Could Mean for the Stock
Over the weekend, software pioneer and virtual-reality (VR) visionary John Carmack announced that he would be leaving his position as consulting chief technology officer at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Citing efficiency issues within the company's VR unit and a lack of progress on the hardware front, the famous technology innovator closed the door on a decade largely spent on pushing VR forward. Meta Platforms has positioned virtual reality and the metaverse as central to its growth strategy, and it's now lost someone who was arguably its most visible talent in these fields. Given that the company has bet so much of its future on success in these areas, what does Carmack's exit mean for Meta stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|16.12.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
