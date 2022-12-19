Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 21:30:15

Virtual-Reality Pioneer John Carmack Leaves Job at Meta: What This Could Mean for the Stock

Over the weekend, software pioneer and virtual-reality (VR) visionary John Carmack announced that he would be leaving his position as consulting chief technology officer at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Citing efficiency issues within the company's VR unit and a lack of progress on the hardware front, the famous technology innovator closed the door on a decade largely spent on pushing VR forward. Meta Platforms has positioned virtual reality and the metaverse as central to its growth strategy, and it's now lost someone who was arguably its most visible talent in these fields. Given that the company has bet so much of its future on success in these areas, what does Carmack's exit mean for Meta stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

16.12.22 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
10.11.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
09.11.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 109,00 -3,51% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ifo-Geschäftsklima im Blick: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Märkte zu Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten die Woche in der Gewinnzone beginnen. Der US-Leitindex fiel zurück. Zum Wochenanfang ging es an den Märkten hingegen in Asien abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen