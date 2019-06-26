|
26.06.2019 15:45:00
Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare: The Future of the World Market to 2024
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare in US$ thousand.
The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies) (USA)
- CAE Healthcare (Canada)
- EON Reality (USA)
- Firsthand Technology (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Intuitive Surgical Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic Inc. (USA)
- Mimic Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)
- Virtual Realities LLC (USA)
- Virtually Better Inc. (USA)
- Vital Images Inc. (USA)
- Vuzix Corporation (USA)
- WorldViz LLC (USA)
- zSpace Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Virtual Reality
A Disruptive Technology
Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Challenges to Reckon With
Cost: A Major Issue
Competitive Scenario
Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact
Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and Students
VR in Surgical Training
Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders
Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR Technology
Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool
VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector
Treatment for Eye Problems
An Opportunity Market
VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand
Allaying Patients' Surgery-Related Apprehensions
VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management
VR in Treatment of Dementia
Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management
Transforming Management of Chronic Pain
Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims
Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy
Stroke Care
An Emerging Application
Opportunities in Rehabilitation
Virtual Reality Gain Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality
VR for Healthy Lifestyles
VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders
An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities
VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool
2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Virtual Reality: An Introduction
Virtual Reality Applications in Healthcare
Diagnosis
Therapy
Surgery
Education and Training
Web-based Surgical Training
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Surgical Science Releases LapSim 2017
EON Reality Introduces EyeSim Advanced Pupil Simulator (APS)
CAE Healthcare Releases CAE VimedixAR
Surgical Science Launches Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Lobectomy Virtual Reality Simulation
Surgical Science Releases Annual Update of LapSim
CAE Healthcare Introduces NeuroVRTM
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
EON Reality Opens EON Reality UAE in Dubai
Sharecare Acquires BioLucid
Siemens Healthcare Changes Name to Siemens Healthineers
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
Focus on Select Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Focus on Select Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Virtalis Limited
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Focus on Select Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 42 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 44)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (14)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
