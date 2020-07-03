"Virtual Summit" for Marketing Agencies to Replace In-Person Conferences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because COVID-19 has made many in-person conferences unsafe, DashClicks is proud to be hosting its Agency Accelerator Virtual Summit, which will be held July 16-17. This is the first-ever virtual summit designed specifically for digital agencies.

The speaker list is focused exclusively on entrepreneurs who have created multiple seven or eight figures businesses, including but not limited to Chad Kodary, Anik Singal, Alex Charfen, Taylor Welch, Steve Larsen and Ryan Stewman.

"I used my resources to get some of the best entrepreneurs on the planet to deliver niche-specific presentations dedicated solely for agencies," explained Chad Kodary, founder and CEO of DashClicks. "We'll be tipping over the two most crucial dominos that will help you as an agency owner: prospecting and sales."

The Agency Accelerator Virtual Summit is part of a broader trend of virtual business summits, such as the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference and Google Cloud Next '20. Of course, this change has been spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to unexpected deceleration in conference bookings. Even conferences that haven't been cancelled have suffered from less attendees and less revenue.

That said, there's a positive aspect here as well. "Virtual summit events mark a move towards accessibility, eliminating the need to pay for travel expenses like airfare, hotels, and food," Chad Kodary said. "The goal is to give you golden nuggets of wisdom while you're sitting in the comfort of your own home."

These virtual events allow attendees to empower themselves and do something with the free time they may have during quarantine. They show that COVID-19's negative impact on the economy presents an opportunity for agile business minds.

Day One of Agency Accelerator Virtual Summit will be dedicated to prospecting, while Day Two will be dedicated to sales. Both days will run from 11 AM to 6:30 PM. Tickets for the summit can be reserved on this website. Only 3,000 spots are available.

About DashClicks: DashClicks is a SaaS platform built specifically for digital marketing agencies. Its team has been providing innovative digital marketing services to businesses worldwide since 2009, and every day they strive to help their clients achieve scalability.

SOURCE DashClicks