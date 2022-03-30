Virtualitics AI Platform to Support Computational Biology Research on Long Covid Treatment Options.

Institute for Systems Biology to accelerate time to insight by unlocking Advanced Analytics capabilities and collaboration tools for their 150+ researchers

PASADENA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virtualitics Inc, an advanced analytics and predictive AI company announced that the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) will employ Virtualitics' AI platform to enable researchers to discover the connections between vast amounts of Covid-related data for a research study on Long Covid treatment options. The research builds on a recent Long Covid study by ISB published in the journal Cell that uncovered four risk factors, measured before or at COVID-19 diagnosis, that identify which patients are likely to develop Long Covid.

"Data analysis that has historically been conducted by our small team of data scientists will now be within reach for our entire team of researchers. This unlocks the potential for more scientific discovery at a pace that wasn't possible in the past," said Professor Jim Heath, President of the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) and senior author on the Cell paper.

ISB will use the Virtualitics AI Platform to give 150+ researchers direct access to advanced analytics tools that allow them to visualize and explore the connection between single-cell "omics" data and clinical data. Virtualitics' patented visualizations makes advanced analytics accessible to non-data scientists and enables researchers to explore their research directly. By analyzing molecular and cellular interactions (e.g. genomics, proteomics, etc.) with clinical patient data, researchers and analysts will be able to develop more accurate diagnosis methods and more precise treatment plans, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

"Speed to insight is absolutely critical in this important Long Covid research. By partnering with Virtualitics, ISB is creating scalable decision intelligence and exponentially expanding the potential for scientific discovery." said Michael Amori, CEO and cofounder of Virtualitics.

"The Virtualitics AI Platform accelerates product development for life sciences organizations," said Ciro Donalek, CSO and cofounder of Virtualitics. "Our platform's embedded AI, 3D visualizations and the ability to easily share results bridges the gap between data scientists and researchers, enabling faster insights and better collaboration."

