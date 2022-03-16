Virtualitics' End-to-End AI Platform allows companies to simplify the process of embedding AI into the flow of everyday decision making.

PASADENA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virtualitics Inc, an advanced analytics and predictive AI company, announced the launch of the Virtualitics AI Platform that aims to help enterprises and government agencies make reliable business decisions, faster with ready-to-use AI that can be understood–and used–by analysts and business stakeholders alike.

Virtualitics launches AI platform to bring trust, speed, and ease to AI-driven decisions.

The Virtualitics AI Platform supports the full end-to-end AI workflow and makes it easy for businesses to embed in their operations and take action. The platform allows customers to:

Explore- Discover relationships within complex data sets with patented AI-generated networks and multidimensional, 3D visualizations.





Predict- Identify key trends, predict future outcomes, and test out scenarios that measure impact with advanced, no-code AI and Machine Learning techniques.





Prescribe - Deliver confident, consistent, and effective decision-making with AI-generated recommendations so people can take the next steps.





Act - Go from informed decision, to action, in a single move with integrations between AI-powered recommendations and business systems that carry them out.

"Enterprises today struggle to implement AI successfully and embed it into the flow of work. One of the big reasons for this is because business users and analysts can't understand the output of AI applications and therefore don't trust it. Virtualitics AI Platform solves this problem by making AI both understandable and accessible to anyone in the business." said Michael Amori, Founder and CEO of Virtualitics.

For more information on Virtualitics, visit: www.virtualitics.com or register for the upcoming webinar, From Magical to Practical: AI that Works for the Business .

About Virtualitics

Virtualitics, Inc. is an advanced analytics company that helps enterprises and governments make smarter business decisions, faster with ready-to-use AI that can be understood–by analysts and business leaders alike. Our AI platform allows organizations to rapidly process complex data into powerful multi-dimensional graph visualizations, and predict future business outcomes with clear, explainable no-code AI modeling. Virtualitics puts AI into use across the enterprise with enhanced analytics that's easily integrated into the flow of work. Our patented technology is based on over 11 years of research at the California Institute of Technology and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. For more information about Virtualitics, visit virtualitics.com.

Media contact:

Erin Olsen

erin.o@virtualitics.com

626.826.1742

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtualitics-launches-ai-platform-to-bring-trust-speed-and-ease-to-ai-driven-decisions-301503658.html

SOURCE Virtualitics