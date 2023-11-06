Virtualware Becomes Official Sponsor of the Education Summit at Unite 2023

Bilbao, Spain, November 6, 2023.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in the virtual reality space, announces its official sponsorship of the Education Summit at Unite 2023 to further spread the potential of immersive technology in industry and education.

Unite 2023, to be held in Amsterdam on November 15–16, is a tentpole annual event for Unity (NYSE: U) , the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, to celebrate the game developer community. Attendees will hear from Unity and industry experts, see their latest projects, and discover new immersive and interactive technology.

Along with the general conference sponsorship, Virtualware is also the exclusive sponsor of the Unite Education Summit, which brings Unity instructors and workforce development professionals together, for an interactive day of learning and growing. The company will showcase VIROO, its virtual reality platform, and how they are helping universities and vocational educational and training centers to introduce and accelerate the adoption of immersive technologies in the classroom.

Virtualware has also been invited to attend the Unite Industry Executive Summit. This summit brings together industry executives for a deep dive into how their real-time 3D with Unity is transforming their operations, sales, marketing, and much more. Speakers include leaders from top brands in automotive, transportation, retail, and other industries, many of whom were the first to adopt and implement digital twin technology to better engage with customers and manage their operations.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO is the world’s pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, making Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

VIROO is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, and EAN University. The enterprise VR platform has been the backbone to develop strategic projects for defense ministries, critical infrastructure training projects, and innovative educational programs.

Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing Virtual Reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company.

It is based in Bilbao, Spain, and has offices in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

SAFE HARBOR

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications. This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware” or the "Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.