Virtualware Global Leadership in VR with Dual Gold Wins at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence Awards

Bilbao, Spain, December 14, 2023 – The Spanish Virtual Reality company Virtualware (MLVIR.PA) won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Edtech Excellence in the Best AR VR Solution category together with Mc Master University and Universidad de El Salvador (UES).

The VR company also won gold in the Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards for Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality category with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH). The two companies have been working together for several years to improve the industrial group's training processes using the VIROO VR platform.

McMaster University and UES have been named Leaders in Education Technology 2023, reinforcing their leadership and commitment to innovation in education.

The winners listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ were announced on December 7, 2023. "We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

The HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management". For over 30 years Brandon Hall Group™ have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives.

"These two gold awards are a testament to our journey, together with our clients and partners, to redefine the standards for virtual reality in education and industrial training," said Unai Extremo, CEO and founder of Virtualware.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. "The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO is the world’s pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, making Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

VIROO is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, and EAN University. The enterprise VR platform has been the backbone to develop strategic projects for defense ministries, critical infrastructure training projects, and innovative educational programs.

Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing Virtual Reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company.

It is based in Bilbao, Spain, and has offices in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.



