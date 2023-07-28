Virtualware (MLVIR) launches VIROO 2.4, the new version of its Virtual Reality as a service (VRaaS) platform

BILBAO, July 28, 2023 – Spanish publicly traded company, Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), one of the leaders in virtual reality, announced today the release of the new version 2.4 of its VRaaS platfom, VIROO, which incorporates, among other capabilities, Mixed Reality (MR) and VR CAVEs integration as a standout novelties.



Version 2.4 introduces a new groundbreaking feature by integrating virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies into its sessions. This combination provides a seamless and collaborative experience, allowing multiple users to connect from different locations and use various devices, establishing genuine platform interoperability.

Among the new features, the most significant are:

Mixed Reality capabilities: VIROO boasts the capacity to blend?VR and MR technologies within its sessions, offering true cross-platform interoperability.

VR CAVEs integration : VIROO is now compatible with multi-projection systems, such as CAVEs or similar.

VIROO Studio for Unity: VIROO's low-code VR Creation tool for Unity becomes VIROO Studio.

VIROO Room offline configuration: The new feature allows to deploy immersive multiuser content in VIROO Room without the need of internet connection.

VIROO Content updates: New scenes have been created and updated for any VIROO 2.4 user to make use of them.

Latest headsets compatibility: VIROO integrates the full compatibility with the latest enterprise VR headsets.

Identities management: VIROO adds identity management to enhance security throughout the platform.

VIROO adds identity management to enhance security throughout the platform. Data visualization and UI/UX improvements: More content information and better usability.

"VIROO 2.4 is the cutting-edge virtual reality technology that offers businesses a significant competitive edge. With its enhanced graphics, seamless interactions, improved performance, and expanded capabilities, VIROO 2.4 empowers businesses to deliver innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations. This is not only opens new revenue possibilities but also attracts customers who are seeking immersive experiences.”, Sergio Barrera, CTO of Virtualware, said.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO is the world's pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company.

With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador and EAN University, and a network of partners worldwide, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.