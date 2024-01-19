Virtualware partners with Octav to introduce VIROO in Morocco

Bilbao, January 19, 2024.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), one of the European leaders in the virtual reality industry, has signed a partnership agreement with Octav to boost VIROO's presence in Morrocco.

The 1st XR development company in Morroco has officially joined the VIROO Partner Program, marking a strategic collaboration to expand the enterprise VR platform presence in the education and business sectors.

With a portfolio of over 35 XR projects, Octav has been recognized as the most innovative VR game developer of 2023 in Morocco. The company prides itself on serving a broad range of industries, showcasing its extensive reach and adaptability within the dynamic XR development sector.

"Partnering with VIROO opens new horizons for us to offer innovative and effective experiences. With VIROO's robust capabilities, we are poised to create dynamic, engaging, and interactive training programs across various industries. This collaboration is set to be pivotal for our clients, offering the ability to overcome various challenges and provide limitless training possibilities.” affirms Houssam Eddine Rehhali, Head of Partnerships & Business Development

"We welcome Octav as a new member of VIROO's partner program. We are expanding VIROO's reach and making it more accessible to different markets. This growth reflects our commitment to fostering collaborations that bring innovative solutions to a wider audience” points out Jesus Garrido, Global Sales Manager at Virtualware.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company has been listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange (Ticker: MLVIR).

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.

