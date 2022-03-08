Virtue Labs Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Labs has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The fast-growing biotech haircare company arrives at the #3 position of most innovative companies in the beauty sector worldwide, announced today.

Virtue Labs is honored for its creation and launch of Virtue Flourish®, which has been clinically proven as a safe and effective new treatment for female hair loss. Powered by the company's exclusive Alpha Keratin 60ku CLINICAL® technology, Virtue Flourish is a completely new approach to this widespread problem.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies," said Melisse Shaban, Founder & CEO of Virtue Labs. "Forty percent of women will experience hair loss by the time they're 40, and that number only increases with age. After rigorous, third-party clinical testing of our Flourish products, we knew that they would be a real breakthrough in the category, but what we didn't know was how phenomenal the response would be. Since Flourish launched we have been overwhelmed with rave reviews of hair that's thicker, lusher, and healthier looking than ever before. We're extremely gratified to be able to offer a real, technology-based solution to the almost epidemic problem of female hair loss."

When Virtue Labs launched its Flourish® regimens in 2021 after years of extensive research, the goal was to give women better options to address the complex factors that cause female hair thinning that, until now, had largely been ignored in treatments. By targeting the health of the scalp's microbiome and nourishing new hairs so they can survive and thrive, Flourish gave women a new hair loss innovation, delivered in elegant, premium formulas that are a luxurious leap forward from the medicinal, male-focused products that dominate this category. Its 100% drug-free Flourish Density Booster is clinically proven to be as effective as Minoxidil, the only FDA-approved hair growth treatment, at improving female healthy hair growth.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT VIRTUE LABS

Virtue Labs manufactures and markets innovative, technology-based solutions for the health of hair that provide visible, transformational results. Its proprietary, patented hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku®, is keratin in its purest, native form – whole, unbroken and fully functional. It is the only fully functional, human-identical keratin protein on the market today, and it is found in each of the company's Virtue® haircare products. Virtue Labs is based in Raleigh, NC, with a technology manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem, NC. For more information please visit: www.virtuelabs.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

PR CONTACT: The Lede Company | Susan Biegacz | susan.biegacz@ledecompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtue-labs-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-for-2022-301498195.html

SOURCE Virtue Labs