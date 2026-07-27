Virtuix a Aktie
WKN DE: A41H19 / ISIN: US92835U1016
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27.07.2026 17:17:18
Virtuix Says Tesla Buys Simulation System For Optimus Robots; Shares Tumble
(RTTNews) - Virtuix Holdings Inc. (VTIX), said on Monday that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) purchased an Omni One Enterprise system for its Optimus humanoid robot program.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Virtuix are currently losing 30.49 percent, changing hands at $1.8350.
The Austin-based company, which makes AI-driven full-body simulation platforms, said the deal represents its first enterprise sale into humanoid robotics. Virtuix has previously partnered with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and NASA and supplied systems to U.S. defense and healthcare customers.
The Omni One system is used for immersive training and for the teleoperation of humanoid robots.
Virtuix said it continues to deploy its platform across consumer entertainment, defense, healthcare, enterprise and advanced research.
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