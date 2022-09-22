Virtuoso is cited in leading global analyst report on the continuous automation testing (CAT) platform landscape

Just 18 months after launch, Virtuoso is recognized in leading research report

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso , the global leader in AI-driven automated testing, has been cited by research and advisory company, Forrester, in a report 'The Continuous Automation Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2022: Forrester's Overview Of 37 Providers', which reviews the state of play of the continuous automation testing (CAT) space. The start-up, which has only been in the market for 18 months and closed its Series A funding just ten months ago, is cited in the Forrester report.

Founded in 2019, Virtuoso was developed by a team passionate about improving the quality of codeless test automation software without slowing down the development process. It is now working with organizations across the world enabling teams to test faster with codeless, self-maintaining automation in the cloud. It has revolutionized the way brands like Cabot Financial, Macmillan Learning, and retailer Kidly test.

Virtuoso is a pioneer, empowering in-house QA teams to act as automated test engineers, leading to greater efficiencies, reduced risk, more control, and therefore, a greater chance of success.

Adil Mohammed, Founder & CEO of Virtuoso, comments, "Having broken into the enterprise space just 18 months ago, to find us cited in the Forrester market report is hugely rewarding. We believe it is testament to the drive and hard work of the team and that it's further validation of what we've identified – test automation is not living in a vacuum. Wider technological advancement together with market pressure to overcome historical problems have come together to create a perfect storm and put the control back in the hands of the in-house development team. The time was right for disruption in the sector, to deliver a CAT platform that makes automation easier, faster, and more accurate."

Virtuoso is seeing the benefits in terms of customer satisfaction. Inclusion in the Forrester report follows Virtuoso's recent validation from peer-to-peer review site G2. In July 2022, it received two High Performer badges and a 'Users Love Us' nod, awarded to companies with great reviews from 'lots' of users.

