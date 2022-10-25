NEU: Bei BISON CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken..-w-
25.10.2022 16:00:00

VIRTURANT LAUNCHES VIRTUAL RESTAURANT ORDER MANAGER ON GOOGLE APP STORE

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Virtual Restaurant company Virturant, announced a substantial upgrade to its in-house SaaS technology suite with the launch of its Virtual Restaurant Order Manager App on the Google Play Store.

Virtual Restaurant Order Manager

The Virtual Restaurant Order Manager includes a powerful collection of industry-leading features to assist restaurant owners with seamlessly integrating virtual restaurant brands into their current operations quickly & effortlessly.

Virturant Virtual Restaurant Order Manger includes:

  • 30+ Delivery & White Label Platform Integrations (Uber Eats, DoorDash, etc.)
  • Direct Menu Management
  • Order Consolidation
  • Live Sales Monitoring
  • Direct Printer Integration (Star, Epson, Radiant)
  • In-Depth Dashboard Reporting, Sales Trends & Analytics

Virtual Restaurant Order Manager is available at no-cost to all current Virturant Fulfillment Partners nationally, and available to new and outside restaurant groups for a $29 monthly fee.

Next month (Nov 2022), Virturant will be unveiling its custom Virtual Restaurant Payment SaaS Suite. With this new custom software, Virturant is leading the Virtual Restaurant technology revolution.

For more information, visit:

VIRTURANT.COM

Media Contacts & Public Relations
PR@VIRTURANT.COM 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virturant-launches-virtual-restaurant-order-manager-on-google-app-store-301657649.html

SOURCE Virturant

