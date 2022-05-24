+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 14:30:00

Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HARTFORD, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2022.

Deborah A. DeCotis, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class I trustees of VGI, and George R. Aylward, F. Ford Drummond, John R. Mallin and Philip R. McLoughlin were re-elected as Class II directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:


Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

For

Withheld

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

Deborah A. DeCotis

8,834,500

96%

352,928

4%

Geraldine M. McNamara

8,871,185

97%

316,243

3%

R. Keith Walton

8,844,257

96%

343,171

4%

Brian T. Zino

8,777,593

96%

409,835

4%

 


Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

                       For

                   Withheld

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

# of Shares

% of Shares Voted

George R. Aylward

29,669,422

97%

981,735

3%

F. Ford Drummond

29,572,938

96%

1,078,218

4%

John R. Mallin

29,619,382

97%

1,031,774

3%

Philip R. McLoughlin

29,616,056

97%

1,035,100

3%

For more information about the funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

