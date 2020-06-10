+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
10.06.2020 22:35:00

Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary May 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of May 31, 2020 of $103.9 billion and $105.3 billion (including $1.3 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





By Product Type:

May 31, 2020


April 30, 2020

Long-Term:




Open-End Funds (1)

$

39,015



$

36,477


Closed-End Funds

5,785



5,606


Exchange Traded Funds

561



597


Retail Separate Accounts

21,336



19,279


Institutional Accounts

32,987



30,581


Structured Products

4,250



4,240


Total Long-Term

103,934



96,780






Liquidity (2)

1,324



1,223


Total

$

105,258



$

98,003




(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-may-31-2020-assets-under-management-301074017.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

