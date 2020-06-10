Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary May 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of May 31, 2020 of $103.9 billion and $105.3 billion (including $1.3 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: May 31, 2020

April 30, 2020 Long-Term:





Open-End Funds (1) $ 39,015



$ 36,477

Closed-End Funds 5,785



5,606

Exchange Traded Funds 561



597

Retail Separate Accounts 21,336



19,279

Institutional Accounts 32,987



30,581

Structured Products 4,250



4,240

Total Long-Term 103,934



96,780









Liquidity (2) 1,324



1,223

Total $ 105,258



$ 98,003







(1) Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) (2) Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , Rampart Investment Management , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Advisers . Additional information is available at virtus.com .

