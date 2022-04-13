Virtus Investment Partners to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Friday, April 29

Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Friday, April 29, 2022, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 8588601). A replay of the call will be available through May 6, 2022 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 8588601). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

