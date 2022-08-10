Virtusa Has Earned the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, today announced it has earned the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in implementing secure software development practices applying DevOps principles and using Azure and GitHub solutions.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their DevOps technical practices, can earn the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As the speed of business accelerates, customers are looking for better, faster, smarter ways to develop and deploy software and automated processes. Partners with the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can provide your development teams with the skills and processes to practice DevOps and implement the technology across Azure and GitHub to accelerate digital transformation.

"We continuously hear from clients that they need to drive greater speed and agility across the DevOps lifecycle, and GitHub on Microsoft Azure is an important piece of the puzzle," said Chris Parker, Microsoft Alliance Global Vice President, Virtusa. "Earning this advanced specialization is great recognition for Virtusa's knowledge and track record for success, and it gives clients confidence that they can drive dramatic improvements."

As a Microsoft Azure DevOps Gold Partner, Virtusa's DevOps approach helps clients to accelerate and automate software deployment by aligning the right processes, architectures, technology and infrastructure for greater speed and agility. For more information visit: https://www.virtusa.com/partners/microsoft-azure/azure-devops

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

