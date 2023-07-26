Virtusa Recognized as a Star Performer in Everest Group's Cloud Services PEAK Matrix™ for North America

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is delighted to announce its designation as a Star Performer, along with the recognition of being a Major Contender, in the Cloud Services PEAK Matrix™ for North America, published recently.

The prestigious title of a Star Performer is awarded to providers who demonstrate outstanding performance improvements across various evaluation parameters, positioning them in the top quartile. This recognition further strengthens Virtusa's position as a key player in the cloud services landscape, showcasing their commitment to delivering exceptional market success and capability advancement.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition as a Star Performer in the Cloud Services PEAK Matrix™ for North America," said Venkatesan Vijayaraghavan, EVP and Global Head – Technology Service Lines, Virtusa. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team. We remain focused on helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve their business goals through innovative cloud solutions."

Virtusa's upward movement in the Cloud Services PEAK Matrix™ is a testament to its continued efforts to drive excellence in the industry. Virtusa's commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud services and its ability to consistently surpass expectations have positioned them among the leading providers in the North American market.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

