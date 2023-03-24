|
24.03.2023 00:47:00
VIS BLANC participated in COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA 2023
SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELKO Trading Company's cosmetics brand, VIS BLANC, participated in COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA held from March 16-18, 2023 in Bologna, Italy.
Vis Blanc participated in the exhibition through a 2STEP MASK which completed the CPNP Notification and has feature that can manage face and neckline in one pouch.
Since obtaining cosmetic approval in several countries and regions, including Europe, India, Vietnam, and etc. Vis blanc 2step mask has been gradually making its way into several markets with local partners.
VIS BLANC stated that, it is very meaningful to participate in representative exhibitions attended by global buyers since the launch of the new product last year. In the close future, we are planning to expand the market after specifying the launch time with buyers from each country.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vis-blanc-participated-in-cosmoprof-worldwide-bologna-2023-301780469.html
SOURCE VIS BLANC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX tief im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Wall Street uneinheitlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer
Der ATX zeigt sich an der heimischen Börse in einer äußerst schwachen Verfassung. Auch der DAX verliert am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich. Die US-Börsen werden uneinheitlich erwartet. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag tiefer.