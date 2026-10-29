Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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29.10.2026 05:32:48
Visa: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Visa (NYSE:V) reported full-year net revenue of $46 billion, up 15% year over year. That top-line expansion shows how the payment network continues to compound value by scaling beyond traditional card transactions. Three key takeaways from management explain where the business is heading.
Value-added services, which encompass specialized offerings such as fraud prevention, cybersecurity, and advisory services, generate high-margin revenue for Visa that doesn't depend solely on transaction counts. Management expects this segment to maintain momentum into fiscal 2027.
Client incentives, which are financial rebates and performance payments made to bank partners to retain transaction volume, will rise as major deals come up for extension. Re-signing these partners locks in payment volume for years, protecting the core network.
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Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
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29.10.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Visa schließt Geschäftsjahr mit Rekordumsatz ab - Aktie im Minus (dpa-AFX)
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28.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Visa-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Visa von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Visa schließt Geschäftsjahr mit Rekordumsatz ab - Aktie im Minus (dpa-AFX)
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27.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones notiert mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Visa Inc.
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Visa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.07.26
|Visa Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.26
|Visa Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.26
|Visa Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Visa Inc.
|369,65
|0,41%