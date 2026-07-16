Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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16.07.2026 18:00:00
Visa: A Smart Way to Invest in the Cashless Economy (NYSE:V)
The artificial intelligence data center build-out is grabbing all the attention. However, investors shouldn't ignore durable secular trends that have stood the test of time. The ongoing decline in cash usage has been a powerful story.Visa (NYSE: V) sits atop this movement. This financial stock provides investors with an excellent way to bet on the cashless economy.Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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