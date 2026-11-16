Visa and Airport Authority Hong Kong Launch Industry-First Integrated Air Cargo Data and Card Payment Solution in Hong Kong



EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Through collaboration with Visa, AAHK is launching the Payment Module of AAHK's HKIA Cargo Data Platform , connecting trusted, real-time cargo data with Visa commercial card payments through Visa Cargo Solutions. Businesses can easily pay and accept payments exclusively with Visa cards within the module.

, connecting trusted, real-time cargo data with Visa commercial card payments through Businesses can easily pay and accept payments exclusively with Visa cards within the module. Visa Cargo Solutions allows eligible payers up to 85 days to pay[1], while recipients will be able to receive funds in as few as 3 days once payment conditions are met.

The solution connects verified data and B2B payments to drive greater efficiency and resilience across the wider logistics industry.

HONG KONG SAR –



At the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) 2026, Visa announced the launch of Visa Cargo Solutions. As Visa's pioneering partner, AAHK has worked with Visa to develop and launch this commercial payment offering through the HKIA Cargo Data Platform's Payment Module. Joined by issuing partners Shanghai Commercial Bank, acquiring partner Global Payments®, and participating freight forwarders OA CARGO, the offering connects trusted, real-time cargo data for shipment verification with commercial card payments within Hong Kong cargo workflows.



From left to right: Amanda Tung, Director and Head of Visa Commercial Solutions, Visa Hong Kong; Joecole Cheng, Managing Director, OA Cargo Limited; Eric Fan, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Transformation, Shanghai Commercial Bank; Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau; Irene Lau, General Manager, Aviation Logistics (Hong Kong), Airport Authority Hong Kong; Ben Lee, Head of Direct Sales Hong Kong & Macau at Global Payments®.

Building on Visa and AAHK's successful Shanghai Commercial Bank and Lakala, and acquiring partner Global Payments®.



The offering helps freight forwarders improve payment visibility, streamline reconciliation and manage working capital. Eligible payers will be able to access up to 85 days to pay, helping them preserve cash for operating expenses and upcoming shipments, while recipients can receive funds in as few as 3 days once payment conditions are met. For the first 18 months following its launch in December 2026, the Payment Module will enable businesses to make and receive card payments exclusively through Visa.



"Hong Kong's global position is built on its strengths as both an international financial centre and a major trade and logistics hub. As trade and logistics become increasingly digitalised, there is a growing opportunity to bring the movement of goods and money closer together," said Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau. "Our collaboration with Airport Authority Hong Kong on Visa Cargo Solutions brings trusted cargo data and payments together to create practical value for businesses, particularly SMBs. By connecting trusted cargo data with the payment capabilities of our banking and payment partners, we are helping businesses build more resilient capital flow and intelligent workflow."



Advancing the digitalisation of Hong Kong's logistics industry

The launch reflects Hong Kong's growing focus on using connected data and innovative technologies to strengthen logistics operations. Visa and AAHK are extending the value of connected cargo data into financial operations, helping freight forwarders address payment uncertainty and working-capital pressures.



Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 5.07 million tonnes of cargo in 2025 and ranked as the world's busiest cargo airport for the 15th time since 2010[2]. In 2025, cargo handled through HKIA accounted for over 45% of Hong Kong's external trade value, equivalent to approximately HK$4.965 trillion[3]. The scale and value of trade moving through HKIA underscore the importance of efficient payment and reconciliation processes that can operate alongside increasingly digital cargo workflows.



Irene Lau, General Manager, Aviation Logistics (Hong Kong), Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, "The launch of the HKIA Cargo Data Platform's Payment Module marks another milestone in the digitalisation of Hong Kong's air cargo community. Visa Cargo Solutions, the first payment solution built on the Payment Module, connects cargo data with digital payments to enable simpler, faster and more efficient transactions. The new capability further strengthens the competitiveness of the air cargo ecosystem and reinforces HKIA's position as a leading smart air cargo hub."



Supporting payment acceptance and working-capital flexibility

Shanghai Commercial Bank and Lakala will serve as the issuing partners, providing commercial card payment and credit capabilities to eligible businesses. Global Payments® will support commercial card acceptance and processing, enabling participating businesses to make and receive payments through the solution.



Ryan Fung, Deputy Chief Executive, Chief of Retail & Digital Strategy, Shanghai Commercial Bank, said, "The launch of Visa Cargo Solutions demonstrates how digital payments and verified cargo data can work together to address real business needs. By harnessing real-time cargo data through the HKIA Cargo Data Platform to verify shipment activity, we can provide eligible businesses with greater flexibility in accessing working capital through Visa commercial cards. This helps reduce payment uncertainty while giving buyers more flexibility to manage cash flow and enabling sellers to receive payments more efficiently. We are pleased to work with Visa, Airport Authority Hong Kong and other partners to turn this innovative model into a practical solution that supports a smarter, more connected logistics ecosystem in Hong Kong."



Chen Yanxi, General Manager, International Business, Lakala International Co., Limited, said, "The launch of Visa Cargo Solutions shows how technology and payments can come together to address practical needs across the logistics industry. By supporting commercial card payment capabilities for participating businesses, we are making the payment experience more accessible and efficient, while giving businesses greater flexibility in managing their day-to-day operations. We look forward to working with Visa, Airport Authority Hong Kong and other ecosystem partners to extend the benefits of digital payments to more businesses."



Ben Lee, Head of Direct Sales Hong Kong & Macau at Global Payments®, said, "Efficient payment acceptance is an important part of turning digital trade activity into completed transactions. As the acquiring partner for Visa Cargo Solutions, Global Payments® is applying our worldwide commerce expertise to enable businesses to accept commercial card payments efficiently by seamlessly connecting verified cargo activity with the payment process. We're pleased to collaborate with Visa, Airport Authority Hong Kong and our partners to bring this new payment experience to Hong Kong's logistics community and support its broader adoption."



Visa Cargo Solutions will be available through the HKIA Cargo Data Platform's Payment Module that offers free registration and 24/7 platform support.



Freight forwarders and financial institutions interested in learning more about the HKIA Cargo Data Platform can visit this website for more information:





[1] Up to 85 days credit line subject to issuer's terms and conditions.



[2] HKIA Crowned World's Busiest Cargo Airport in 2025 (April 2026) [3] Hong Kong External Merchandise Trade (December 2025), Census and Statistics Department, The Government of the Hong Kong SAR

Hashtag: #Visa #ALMAC #Logistics #Cargo #Payment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at





News Source: Visa

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – At the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) 2026, Visa, a global leader in digital payments today announced the launch of Visa Cargo Solutions. As Visa's pioneering partner, AAHK has worked with Visa to develop and launch this commercial payment offering through the HKIA Cargo Data Platform's Payment Module.Building on Visa and AAHK's successful smart working capital pilot , the Payment Module uses trusted, real-time cargo information for shipment verification. Through Visa Cargo Solutions, Visa brings its payment network and commercial payment capabilities to the module, enabling businesses to make and receive commercial card payments within their cargo workflows in Hong Kong. Launch partners include issuing partnersand, and acquiring partnerThe offering helps freight forwarders improve payment visibility, streamline reconciliation and manage working capital. Eligible payers will be able to access up to 85 days to pay, helping them preserve cash for operating expenses and upcoming shipments, while recipients can receive funds in as few as 3 days once payment conditions are met. For the first 18 months following its launch in December 2026, the Payment Module will enable businesses to make and receive card payments exclusively through Visa."Hong Kong's global position is built on its strengths as both an international financial centre and a major trade and logistics hub. As trade and logistics become increasingly digitalised, there is a growing opportunity to bring the movement of goods and money closer together," said. "Our collaboration with Airport Authority Hong Kong on Visa Cargo Solutions brings trusted cargo data and payments together to create practical value for businesses, particularly SMBs. By connecting trusted cargo data with the payment capabilities of our banking and payment partners, we are helping businesses build more resilient capital flow and intelligent workflow."The launch reflects Hong Kong's growing focus on using connected data and innovative technologies to strengthen logistics operations. Visa and AAHK are extending the value of connected cargo data into financial operations, helping freight forwarders address payment uncertainty and working-capital pressures.Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 5.07 million tonnes of cargo in 2025 and ranked as the world's busiest cargo airport for the 15th time since 2010[2]. In 2025, cargo handled through HKIA accounted for over 45% of Hong Kong's external trade value, equivalent to approximately HK$4.965 trillion[3]. The scale and value of trade moving through HKIA underscore the importance of efficient payment and reconciliation processes that can operate alongside increasingly digital cargo workflows., said, "The launch of the HKIA Cargo Data Platform's Payment Module marks another milestone in the digitalisation of Hong Kong's air cargo community. Visa Cargo Solutions, the first payment solution built on the Payment Module, connects cargo data with digital payments to enable simpler, faster and more efficient transactions. The new capability further strengthens the competitiveness of the air cargo ecosystem and reinforces HKIA's position as a leading smart air cargo hub."Shanghai Commercial Bank and Lakala will serve as the issuing partners, providing commercial card payment and credit capabilities to eligible businesses. Global Payments® will support commercial card acceptance and processing, enabling participating businesses to make and receive payments through the solution., said, "The launch of Visa Cargo Solutions demonstrates how digital payments and verified cargo data can work together to address real business needs. By harnessing real-time cargo data through the HKIA Cargo Data Platform to verify shipment activity, we can provide eligible businesses with greater flexibility in accessing working capital through Visa commercial cards. This helps reduce payment uncertainty while giving buyers more flexibility to manage cash flow and enabling sellers to receive payments more efficiently. We are pleased to work with Visa, Airport Authority Hong Kong and other partners to turn this innovative model into a practical solution that supports a smarter, more connected logistics ecosystem in Hong Kong.", said, "The launch of Visa Cargo Solutions shows how technology and payments can come together to address practical needs across the logistics industry. By supporting commercial card payment capabilities for participating businesses, we are making the payment experience more accessible and efficient, while giving businesses greater flexibility in managing their day-to-day operations. We look forward to working with Visa, Airport Authority Hong Kong and other ecosystem partners to extend the benefits of digital payments to more businesses.", said, "Efficient payment acceptance is an important part of turning digital trade activity into completed transactions. As the acquiring partner for Visa Cargo Solutions, Global Payments® is applying our worldwide commerce expertise to enable businesses to accept commercial card payments efficiently by seamlessly connecting verified cargo activity with the payment process. Were pleased to collaborate with Visa, Airport Authority Hong Kong and our partners to bring this new payment experience to Hong Kong's logistics community and support its broader adoption."Visa Cargo Solutions will be available through the HKIA Cargo Data Platform's Payment Module that offers free registration and 24/7 platform support.Freight forwarders and financial institutions interested in learning more about the HKIA Cargo Data Platform can visit this website for more information: https://www.hkiacargo.com/en/digital-solutions/hkia-cargo-data-platform Hashtag: #Visa #ALMAC #Logistics #Cargo #PaymentThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com News Source: Visa 16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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